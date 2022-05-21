But the Pompey boss admitted his club will have to fend off interest from a stack of clubs to land the National League marksman

Cowley has previously stayed tight-lipped over interest in Wootton since his interest was first revealed last November.

But with the 25-year-old’s contract about to come to a close at Meadow Lane, the Londoner has stated for the first time he is a player on Pompey’s attacking hit-list.

Cowley faces a busy summer reshaping his attacking options, and doesn’t currently have a senior forward contracted next term.

The 43-year-old has made it clear he would like to have four players in that department to call upon, with that area a clear priority

George Hirst is a target with Spurs front man Kion Etete mentioned as another possible option.

Bristol Rovers’ Aaron Collins, Hartlepool front man Luke Molyneux and Swansea pair Morgan Whittaker and Kyle Joseph are names mooted as signings.

Danny Cowley is keen on Notts County striker Kyle Wootton Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

But Wootton is definitely a player Cowley is keen on, with the 6ft 4in front man offering the kind of presence Pompey will require up front next term.

‘He’s a free agent and he’s one we’re aware of and have watched a lot of.

‘He’s a big boy at about 6ft 4in and relatively mobile for a player of his size.

‘He’s rangy and mobile with good link and hold-up play.

‘He’s also scored goals at National League level. Whether he can do it at a higher level time will tell.