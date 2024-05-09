Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A member of Pompey’s 2018/19 EFL trophy winning team has the task of finding a new club after being released.

Former Pompey striker Omar Bogle has been made a free agent after he was told that his contract wouldn't be getting renewed.

Newport County told Bogle and seven other players on Wednesday (May 8) that they would no longer be needing his services. The 30-year-old departs Rodney Parade having recorded eight goals and four assists in 32 appearances last season.

He appeared 86 times in total for the Exiles, the most he has done for any club, and scored 27 goals, as they finished 15th and 18th in League Two. In a parting message to Bogle, the Welsh side said: “The club would like to thank all departing players for their service and commitment to the club and wish them well for the future.”

Bogle scored four goals in 14 appearances for Pompey over the second half of the 2018-19 season under Kenny Jackett. At the time of his arrival, Pompey were top but ended up finishing fourth and lost to Sunderland 1-0 on aggregate.

He did though win the EFL Trophy earlier on in that season, playing for 69 minutes before being replaced by Oliver Hawkins. Pompey won it 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Lee Cattermole costing the Black Cats the trophy in front of a 85,021 crowd.