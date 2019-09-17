Ross McCrorie admitted he's hopeful of a call-up to Scotland's senior squad this season but stressed is primary focus remains Pompey.

The on-loan Rangers midfielder returns to the Blues' match-day squad for tonight's League One game against Burton (7.45pm) following two run outs for the Scots' under-21s.

He captained Scot Gemmill's side in their recent Euro 2021 Championship qualifying victories over San Marino and Croatia, and set up Connor McLennan for the winner against the Croats at the Stadion Subicevac in Sibenik.

The wins put Scotland's youngsters level on points with Greece at the top of Group D after two games and helped McCrorie build on an encouraging start to his career at Fratton Park.

Despite a red card on his debut against Shrewsbury, the 21-year-old has already established himself as a fans' favourite at PO4, starting four of the six games he's been available for.

He's expected to start against the Brewers tonight as Kenny Jackett's side attempt to kick-start their League One campaign after a stop-start beginning to their season.

Pompey's on-loan Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie

And McCrorie is keen to make a successful promotion push with the Blues his top priority in spite of his recent commitments and ambitions with Scotland.

He told Pompey's Youtube channel: 'First and foremost, my aim is for Portsmouth, to play well for Portsmouth, and if my performances are up there then maybe Steve Clarke will look at me.

'Obviously, I hope it comes up this season or just whenever in my career.

'But my main aim is for Portsmouth this season.'

McCrorie added he was honoured to captain his country for their recent double-header.

He also said he was prepared to play anywhere for his national side after featuring at right-back - a position he's played a number of times for the Blues this season - against Croatia.

McCrorie said: 'Scot Gemmill trusts me (to be captain) so and it's one of my good traits, to be fair.

'But it was an honour to captain my country and I'm just thankful to Scott Gemmill for trusting me in that situation.

'He pulled me a couple of trips ago and said I might need to fill in at right-back.

'I was more than happy.

'As long as I was playing for my country I'll play anywhere to be honest, as long as it helps the team.

'But the results we got were tremendous and the boys' performances were right up there.'