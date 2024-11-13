Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey moved off bottom spot with a win against Preston North End - and their leading marksman is confident they can build on that.

Pompey’s outstanding player to date this season, Callum Lang, believes his Fratton Park team-mates are more than capable of reaching the levels that will guarantee their Championship safety.

Lang leads the Blues’ scoring charts this season with four goals and has adapted to second-tier football with apparent ease.

Not everyone within the Pompey ranks as settled as quickly into the new requirements expected of them following promotion from League One in 2023-24 as league champions.

But the former Wigan man is convinced the team has the Championship quality to make their mark in the division - as shown in the recent performances against Hull and Plymouth, and the 3-1 win against Preston North End on Saturday.

When asked by BBC Radio Solent on Saturday if he thinks his team-mates can reach the levels he has set, Lang responded: ‘One hundred percent. We've shown it in patches at the start of the season.

‘The problem is it needs to be every week. We've shown numerous times that we can mix it with big teams like Leeds and Middlesbrough at the start of the season. Not a lot of teams are going to go there and take points.

‘We've shown it, it just needs to be on a consistent basis, and we've started that with the performances (lately). Now it just needs to be the results.

’The performances on a whole this season have been pretty positive. It's the results we haven't been happy with. If we start getting the results we'll be alright.’

Lang, who joined the Blues for an undisclosed fee from Wigan in January, has proved himself indispensible this season with his energetic, all-action displays and his eye for goal.

If there was to be a player of the season so far award to be won, he’d be the automatic choice. There’s no disputing that.

And Pompey fans will be deligted to know the forward is confident he can keep it going as the season progresses.

He added: ‘I'm enjoying my football. Obviously, the gaffer has trust in me. I'm playing 90 minutes regularly thanks to all the staff who are working with me every day.

‘I think I know what I can do at this level, I want to do it consistently. It's still early on in the season, I know I can keep it up, and help us as much as possible to stay in this division.’