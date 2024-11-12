Kusini Yengi has opened up about his injury struggles and his aspirations of being a success with Australia. | Getty Images

Kusini Yengi is hoping to make an impression on new Australia boss Tony Popovic after Graham Arnold’s departure

Portsmouth forward Kusini Yengi has revealed that he is in much better spirits heading into this international break compared to a month ago.Yengi had only just returned from injury in October when he was selected in Australia’s international squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bahrain and Indonesia.

However, the 25-year-old forward’s return did not go to plan during a disastrous 1-0 defeat to Bahrain which saw Yengi leave the field after 77 minutes with a straight red card. Yengi missed both of Portsmouth’s opening two Championship matches with injury and made brief cameos off the bench against North East opposition in Middlesbrough and Sunderland before returning to the treatment table for a further five matches.

“It was a bit of a challenging period for me, of course. I came into the last camp having not played much football due to an injury at the start of the season.” Yengi told Socceroos.com.

“Then to come into that game and get a red card, and then go back to Portsmouth and get injured again, was a bit of a difficult time. I just put my head down and worked on my rehab and tried to get my body in the right place and then get back to playing games with Portsmouth and doing well, and then I knew if I was playing well, I would get selected.”

Yengi has recently shown signs of getting back to the player that fired in nine goals in 26 League One matches last term. He has started four of Pompey’s last five games in the Championship and is once again a regular in John Mousinho’s starting line-up after a difficult injury hit start. Yengi says that he never doubted himself in this period and is pleased to be back enjoying life on the pitch.

He added: “I'm in a much better place than I was coming into the previous camp. I’ve played a lot more games, and my body feels good and my mind is clear - I'm looking forward to these games and helping the team win points and qualification.”

Australia take on Saudi Arabia in their next World Cup qualifier before making the trip to a Bahrain side that stunned them in their last encounter.

The match marks the first game of Tony Popovic’s rein as manager after Graham Arnold’s recent exit. Yengi sees the international break as the perfect opportunity to show his new boss what he is capable of. He explained: “I think it’s a challenge every time we come into camp, because, obviously, we're not here for very long. We only have a few days to come in, switch on and adapt to a different style of football that we play at our club.

“So it's always a challenge, but it's something that I'm looking forward to. I love challenges, it's a new experience and it's a nice experience. Change is always good in my eyes. I don't like doing the same thing all the time. So, it's something that I’ll take in my stride.”

Over the summer, Yengi scored four goals in three matches for Australia to boost the team’s qualification hopes. The striker is determined to establish himself as a key player for his country but insists he will do his best in whatever role Popovic gives him on Thursday. He explained: “I have a lot of belief in myself as a player, and I'm looking forward to training today and then showing what I can do and showing to Tony that I'm capable of starting for his team.

“And if he picks me to start, then I'll go and give him my best and try to help the team by scoring goals, pressing and working hard. And if I'm on the bench, then I'll do the same when I come on. And if I'm not in the squad, I'll be there to support the boys. So, regardless of whether I'm starting off the bench or if I'm not in the squad, I'm just here to help the team and help the country qualify for the next World Cup.”