Only Colby Bishop, Will Norris and Conor Shaughnessy have made more league starts for Pompey this season

Pompey defender Joe Rafferty has faith in the club's football operation to make the signings needed in the January window. Pic: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Joe Rafferty’s Pompey absence at Fleetwood has been explained.

The right-back’s omission from the Blues team sheet was a stand-out, despite head coach John Mousinho making three changes to the side that lost 3-0 to Leyton Orient last time out.

Ryley Towler’s first Pompey start since the opening day draw against Bristol Rovers was one of the three alterations made, with Tom Lowery and Terry Devlin also starting the game Highbury Stadium, which the visitors won 1-0.

Yet Rafferty’s no show set alarm bells ringing, with many fearing the former Preston man was the latest victim of the Blues’ injury nightmare. Fans were right to be concerned, with the 30-year-old not fit to add to his 24 league starts already this term.

However, speaking post-match, Mousinho confirmed Rafferty’s injury was nothing serious, with a stiff neck preventing him from being involved against the Cod Army. He also said the defender should be back available next weekend, when the Blues travel to Port Vale in the league - which should rule out Pompey operating with a back three again following today's experiment at Fleetwood.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, the Blues head coach said: ‘Joe’s okay. He picked up a slight neck injury early in the week, which we thought would loosen up. It was extremely stiff on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday - so it was a really interesting one for us as well because I think in the year (I’ve been here), I haven’t played a back three at all.

‘We got to the stage yesterday were we thought, Joe’s not going to be fit. So he didn’t travel up with us and it (playing three at the back) was something we had been working on a little bit in raining this week.’