The Blues have been heavily linked with the 25-year-old who has spearheaded the Magpies’ current promotion charge towards League Two.

Despite his contract expiring at the end of the season, it’s imperative Danny Cowley is given the funds to bring him to Fratton Park next month.

It’s no secret that goals have been hard to come by this term, with John Marquis stuttering, George Hirst still finding his feet, and Gassan Ahadme’s time on the south coast coming to a premature end.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the club’s odds of returning to the Championship at the season’s end most certainly hangs on the actions taken over the next month.

Wootton is now ready-made for the EFL after dropping into non-league following underwhelming spells at Scunthorpe and Stevenage.

But don’t let the formative years of his career dictate the opinion of a potential Pompey move, as his goal record this term already highlights his prolific tendencies.

The forward has already scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, including four in his last three outings – while scoring 45 times in two-and-a-half seasons at Meadow Lane.

Kyle Wotton has scored 12 goals in all competitions for Notts County this term which has caught Pompey's eye. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

This was seen in the fruitless pursuit of Jayden Stockley who stands at 6”3”.

But Wootton isn’t a stereotypical target man, despite his towering presence.

He can run the channels and link up play, too – which is a far cry from Pompey’s current crop of strikers.

Marquis and Hirst have netted five league goals between them this season which has meant goals have had to come from elsewhere.

Pompey are, therefore, fortunate that Marcus Harness has stepped up to the plate to deliver at crucial times.

Then add a genuine goalscorer into the Blues starting XI, they would be nearer the league’s summit, rather than scrapping it out for a top-six position.

The club can’t afford to bide their time and make their move in the summer, with Wootton’s list of admirers growing every time he fires the ball into the net.

And if the Blues are serious about reaching the second tier for the first time since 2012, they have to act now to bring him to the south coast.