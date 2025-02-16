Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Other than a telltale number three fixed upon the back of his Pompey shirt, you could be forgiven for failing to recognise Connor Ogilvie.

Indeed, the long-serving left-back is transformed from the error-strewn player so glaringly exposed during his initial Championship elevation.

Likewise Andre Dozzell, once sneeringly derided on the basis of being a free transfer from QPR on the eve of the season rather than a costly purchase, has been guzzling his spinach and flourished.

The Blues’ evolution is proving a fascinating spectacle, akin to a belligerent toddler learning to walk, urged on by proud parents.

John Mousinho’s side is blossoming with games and experience, demonstrating growing maturity, while a number of new additions have also strengthened their potential.

It seems ludicrous to suggest Pompey could stride away from the carnage of the relegation battle before the season ends, yet, unquestionably, they are edging encouragingly clear.

Saturday’s 2-0 triumph at the Kassam Stadium staggeringly marked a first away victory in four months, in the process halting the dismal run of eight successive losses in all competitions on the road.

The previous success on their travels was the 2-1 win at QPR on October 19, which also represented a first triumph overall since rejoining the Championship following a lengthy absence.

From that side which lined-up at Loftus Road, a mere four were subsequently selected in Mousinho’s starting XI at Oxford United this weekend - Nicolas Schmid, Ogilvie, Callum Lang and Josh Murphy.

Casting an eye over the entire 20-man squad on duty back then, Ryley Towler and Abdoulaye Kamara are now well out of favour, while Tom McIntyre and Elias Sorensen have departed, albeit the former strictly temporarily following a loan agreement with Charlton.

What’s more, others involved - Jordan Williams, Freddie Potts, Kusini Yengi and Paddy Lane - are presently sidelined by injury, with Lane ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Gradually, Mousinho has been discovering the players most equipped to offer Pompey the best chance of remaining in the Championship.

There have been a number of brutal decisions along the way, in particular the omission of Towler, the sale of Owen Moxon and, to a lesser extent, the departure of Will Norris. Certainly, in the cases of Towler and Moxon, the head coach’s logic was questioned by some.

Nonetheless, this is an infinitely better squad to the one which beat QPR, backed by a superior bench and now enjoying a string of positive results, particularly at home.

The Kassam Stadium signalled the breaking of new ground for this ripening group of players, a positive outcome which reflected four wins and a draw from their last eight fixtures.

As it stands, the Championship’s bottom club have risen to 18th, now positioned seven points above the relegation zone with 13 matches remaining, of which the majority - seven - are at Fratton Park.

Mousinho, the boss a tiny section of the Fratton support wanted sacked in the aftermath of last weekend’s Sheffield United defeat, irrespective of that impressive performance, has subsequently led the Blues to successive victories.

That six-point haul inside a week has rejuvenated the precarious situation. For now at least. This is not over, not by a long shot, but even the eternal naysayers can surely now afford a slight smile.

At the heart of Saturday’s first away triumph in 13 matches was Hayden Matthews, the youngster recruited from the A-League and challenged to replace the injured Conor Shaughnessy in the centre of defence.

Pompey’s desire to invest in excess of £1m in potential rather than solid Championship experience wasn’t to everyone’s liking, understandably so considering how pivotal the January transfer window would be to survival aspirations.

However, the talented 20-year-old has slotted into the side effortlessly, looking composed, confident and well at home at this level. Admittedly, these are early days for his Fratton Park career, yet the encouraging signs are irrefutable.

The Kassam Stadium clash wasn’t a day for attacking players, the heavy nature of the rain-sodden pitch sought to that. Yet the stage was set for others to shine, notably Matthews, Dozzell and Isaac Hayden.

The first half, in particular, was an appalling spectacle, coupled with a 30-minute delay after a member of the Oxford support suffered a medical emergency. Thankfully, the fan was resuscited and is now recovering in hospital.

Pompey took the lead on 47 minutes, with Dozzell tapping home Rob Atkinson’s cross from two yards after a scramble following Matt Ritchie’s right-wing corner.

The collector’s item represented the midfielder’s first goal in a year - and sixth overall in a 206-game Football League career - nonetheless was priceless in the circumstances.

In a match of extremely few scoring chances, in the 71st minute Schmid somehow pulled off a stunning point-blank stop to deny the U’s Przemyslaw Placheta.

It signalled a period of strong defending from the visitors, yet substitute Mark O’Mahony - in his first outing for two-and-a-half months following injury - accepted Terry Devlin’s header forward and produced a classy finish in the fifth minute of stoppage time to settle the match 2-0.

It had been 120 days since the travelling faithful had celebrated victory, but this Pompey team is now a very different proposition.