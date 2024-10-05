Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey remain winless from their opening nine Championship matches.

Oxford United manager Des Buckingham was expecting a Portsmouth fight back after Wednesday’s 6-1 thrashing at Stoke City and was proud with how his side managed the ‘wonderful’ Fratton Park atmosphere.

Two of last season’s League One promotion trio shared the spoils at Fratton Park, with Oxford substitute Louie Sibley cancelling out Mark O’Mahony’s 58th-minute opener. The Pompey frontman bagged his second goal in as many games just before the hour mark, getting across his defender with an excellent run before heading home Josh Murphy’s cross.

That should have made it 2-0, with Elias Sorensen guilty of producing a weak penalty that Jamie Cumming saved, following Will Vaulks’ handball. But instead it ended up level with 12 minutes remaining as Sibley came off the bench to capitalise on Connor Ogilvie’s mistake.

“I think it's a good away point,” Buckingham told Oxford’s YouTube channel immediately after full-time. “To be able to come here against a team we knew would throw everything at us - certainly after Wednesday but also with the quality they have. We know the atmosphere this ground and their fans create. It’s wonderful as a football spectacle to be in that environment, so really happy to come away with a point.”

The away side were fortunate to not be 2-0 down at the point of O’Mahony’s header, but those of an Oxford persuasion might have counted themselves unlucky to have a spot-kick awarded against them. Vaulks was very close to Christian Saydee when the ball was flicked at him and while the arm was out, he appeared to be pulling it away - at least that was the thought of Buckingham.

“I thought the penalty was very harsh at the time, and looking back it is still very harsh, especially considering the one or two we weren’t given at Luton,” the Oxford boss added. “But I'm told they even themselves out and it was a wonderful save which allowed us to get on in the game. He then made two wonderful saves to ensure we came away with something.”

Pompey are now winless from their opening nine Championship games, having failed to build on encouraging performances against the top teams with results against those closer in the table. John Mousinho described the visit of Oxford to Fratton Park as ‘must win’ after that humiliation in Stoke, but instead they remain in the bottom three.