Oxford United provide update on fan who required emergency medical help during game against Portsmouth

By Mark McMahon
Published 15th Feb 2025, 18:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Oxford United have given an update on the condition of the fan who required medical treatment during Saturday’s game against Pompey.

Play was initially stopped by match official Will Finne on 14 minutes as stewards rushed to help the individual who was sat in the North Stand at the Kassam Stadium.

The referee then took the decision to return both teams to their changing rooms as medical staff and an ambulance were called to provide additional treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Play resumed at 1.15pm, approximately 30 minutes after concerns were first raised, and only after the individual in question was taken to hospital for further assessment

And following the final whistle, the U’s provided the latest on the fan, who no doubt was at the centre of supporters’ mind throught the match.

An Oxford United statement posted on X read: ‘Following a medical emergency which took place during today’s game, Oxford United can confirm a supporter suffered a cardiac arrest during the first half.

‘We are pleased to report they are now in a stable condition and receiving further treatment in hospital.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The medical emergency was the second such incident experienced during a Pompey game in less than a month. The Blues’ match against Middlesbrough at Fratton Park on January 18 was also temporarily stopped as a fan in the South Stand took ill moments after the beginning of the match.

Unfortunately, on that occasion, the Blues supporter in question - Alec Lumb, 63, from Gosport - passed away at the scene, despite best efforts to save him.

Pompey boss John Mousinho was among those who wished Saturday’s Oxford supporter well in their recovery. He said: ‘Hopefully the fan is absolutely fine or is as good as can be. We got the news about 15 minutes before we restarted the game that the fan was breathing and was okay, so hopefully that’s continued and I wish the fan a speedy recovery.’

Related topics:PompeyJohn MousinhoOxford UnitedFratton Park

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice