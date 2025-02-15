Oxford United have given an update on the condition of the fan who required medical treatment during Saturday’s game against Pompey.

Play was initially stopped by match official Will Finne on 14 minutes as stewards rushed to help the individual who was sat in the North Stand at the Kassam Stadium.

The referee then took the decision to return both teams to their changing rooms as medical staff and an ambulance were called to provide additional treatment.

Play resumed at 1.15pm, approximately 30 minutes after concerns were first raised, and only after the individual in question was taken to hospital for further assessment

And following the final whistle, the U’s provided the latest on the fan, who no doubt was at the centre of supporters’ mind throught the match.

An Oxford United statement posted on X read: ‘Following a medical emergency which took place during today’s game, Oxford United can confirm a supporter suffered a cardiac arrest during the first half.

‘We are pleased to report they are now in a stable condition and receiving further treatment in hospital.’

The medical emergency was the second such incident experienced during a Pompey game in less than a month. The Blues’ match against Middlesbrough at Fratton Park on January 18 was also temporarily stopped as a fan in the South Stand took ill moments after the beginning of the match.

Unfortunately, on that occasion, the Blues supporter in question - Alec Lumb, 63, from Gosport - passed away at the scene, despite best efforts to save him.

Pompey boss John Mousinho was among those who wished Saturday’s Oxford supporter well in their recovery. He said: ‘Hopefully the fan is absolutely fine or is as good as can be. We got the news about 15 minutes before we restarted the game that the fan was breathing and was okay, so hopefully that’s continued and I wish the fan a speedy recovery.’