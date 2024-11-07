Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom has given an injury update ahead of their game against Portsmouth on Saturday.

Pompey are gearing up for a massive relegation clash with Preston North End at Fratton Park on Saturday. It is a game that could carry huge implications at the end of the season - let’s see what Lilywhites boss Paul Heckingbottom had to say ahead of the encounter.

The former Sheffield United head coach gave an injury update to the media ahead of the weekend. Several of Preston’s first team players will miss out on the game against Pompey, including Liam Lindsay, who reportedly picked up a groin injury during their 0-0 draw against Sunderland last night.

He is not the only one who will miss out. Robbie Brady, Ched Evans, Patrick Bauer and Will Keane are all making progress, but the game on Saturday will come too soon for them - instead, they will return to action after the upcoming international break.

Speaking with the Lancashire Evening Post ahead of the game, Heckingbottom said: “Yeah, Jack [Whatmough] came on and did great. In terms of long [term], I don’t know what Liam has done. He felt his groin.

“Everyone could see him not moving easily, so we got him off. Jack went on. We know all about Jack and what he can do, so yeah, it wasn’t one we were going to mess about with. We just got Jack on.

“Milly is back after the break. Keano will be back. Robbie [Brady] is progressing well, but it’s obviously longer. Pat [Bauer] has been involved in a bit of training and Ched [Evans] as well, so nobody will be back before.”

As things stand, Preston are 20th in the Championship table with 15 points - they have won three, drawn six and lost five. Meanwhile, the Blues are still rooted to the foot of the division with just nine points from 14 games. Pompey have just one league win to their name at this point in the campaign.