Portsmouth and Oxford United fans had plenty to say about the key events at the Kassam Stadium. Here’s a selection of their social media views from X (formerly Twitter).

Excellent start to the season for #Pompey. Lang and match-winner Segecic outstanding. Defensively sound. #OUFC only really threatened late on. Needed to get Mills into the game more. @alex_crook

Oxford’s only tactic to ‘spam’ long throws

How is a championship team with players on thousands of pounds a week only tactic to spam long throw-ins @jackfurlongg

Who is Adrian Segecic? For the blind, He is the vision. For the hungry, He is the chef. For the thirsty, He is the water. If Adrian Segecic thinks, I agree. If Adrian Segecic speaks, I am listening. If Adrian Segecic has a million fans I am one of them. If Adrian Segecic has ten fans I am one of them. If Adrian Segecic has only one fan then that is me. If Adrian Segecic has no fans, that means I am no longer on this earth. If the world is against Adrian Segecic, I am against the world. @ProudieYT

Pompey fans were in full voice as they lapped up the Championship victory at Oxford United. | The News

Pompey, don’t ease us back into it or anything. Proper away result which we didn’t do enough of last season. Defended brilliantly. Good to be back. @HarvMarksy

Never a penalty imo! Goes down far too easily and theatrically under very little contact from the #Pompey man. Don’t want to see pens given for something that soft! #OUFC @RhysCurtis14

I’m an Oxford fan and it wasn’t a penalty

I’m an OUFC fan, and even I can see that he's trying to get into the 18 yard box to then go down. @Only_Elbo

Oxford player stuck his arm out to fend off portsmouth player which made him stumble, at first I thought it was a penalty agreed. However not on replay so referee got it right in my opinion. @knight37

Your guy throws his arm into Lang's face and goes down under the faintest touch. The ref had some clangers today, but let's not be silly here. @AFriskyPigeon.

Shocking performance. Lack of signings up top and a rubbish pre season very evident. Pompey front three especially Lang had a field day against us. couldn't get near them. Worried if the likes of O'Donkor, Sibley and Bradshaw are the players we're relying on for goals #OUFC @Brad_Pittick99

Brodie and Stan for me were the two best players out there. Everyone else needs to improve their game. You simply cannot make mistakes in the Championship, and quite rightly, Pompey punished us for it. GeorgeHogg93

Positives: Stan Mills Negatives: Pretty much everything else. #OUFC @KieranMilward

Both #pompey and #oufc can be positive I’d say. Great result for us, Lang/Bishop - class, Poole and Shaugh - rocks, Segecic - exciting. Oxford will score loads with their set peices. Mills - threat. Lanks- Stong, great foil for Pralic. BDK will impact. Good signs for both teams. @AlexFletcher20