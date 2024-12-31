Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Swansea City manager Luke Williams has opened up on talk of a move elsewhere as his side prepare to visit Portsmouth.

Portsmouth will hope to kick off the new year in style and boost their hopes of preserving their Championship status with a home win against Swansea City on New Years Day.

John Mousinho’s men currently sit in the relegation zone after they were comfortably beaten at Bristol City on Sunday afternoon - but crucially remain just two points adrift of Hull City, who are sat just outside of the drop zone following their impressive 1-0 win at Hull City. Wednesday’s meeting with Swansea will provide a stern test for John Mousinho and his players as their visitors have eyes on a play-off push and know they could move to within a point of the top six with a win at Fratton Park.

However, the buildup to their trip to face Pompey has been dominated by talk manager Luke Williams has been strongly linked with succeeding Carlos Corberan at Championship rivals after was named as head coach of La Liga side Valencia over the weekend. Williams is one of several managers to be linked with the vacancy at The Hawthorns in recent days - and he gave a somewhat mixed response to questions over the speculation by insisting his time at Swansea is not done - but also suggesting the Baggies should ‘phone his agent’ as he focuses on preparing his side for the visit to Fratton Park.

As per Wales Online, he said: "I love Swansea so we'll see. I don't believe that's true for a start. Secondly, we have a game every three days so I've well and truly got my head down and I'm not interested in that for the time being. I think we're really in the middle of something here. I hope it's just the middle if that makes sense. I don't want to sound like Churchill, but I don't think it's the beginning, and I don't think it's the end.

“We're trying to do something here and there's a nice energy inside the stadium when we play. There's players becoming more exciting and players that we're starting to really trust and buy into. I want the fans to but into the players and start to get a great feeling when they see them on the pitch, and for the players on the pitch to feel the warmth coming back from the fans. I'm hoping we're in the middle of something. Let's continue to try and build that. They can phone my agent and leave me to do my job here.”