Portsmouth career appears over for Middlesbrough loanee after Fratton struggles
That is now looking increasingly likely to be the case for the Middlesbrough loanee, in the wake of Blues fans turning against the Aussie winger.
Silvera’s time at PO4 is set to come to an end in the new year after enduring a difficult time at PO4, since arriving from the Riverside Stadium.
That hit a new low at Ashton Gate on Sunday, as the 24-year-old came in from the cold for his first start since September in the bleak 3-0 reverse. Silvera came in for a rough ride from the travelling fans who aimed a number of chants at the bubbly character, as he and his team struggled.
The Socceroos man headed straight down the tunnel, when being replaced by Josh Murphy with 26 minutes remaining of a difficult afternoon. That chastening experience looks likely to be one of Sivera’s final involvements, with that his first playing time in approaching two months.
The former Central Coast Mariners man has also been left out of two squads entirely at Swansea and Derby, in a stay which has fallen short of expectations.
Pompey do not have an option to send Silvera back in the January window, with boss John Mousinho saying at the start of the month he expects him to stay for the season. Middlesbrough do have an option to recall their player, however, and will be wary how damaging the Fratton stay is becoming for their asset.
That certainly doesn’t look like improving from this point, with the Blues also looking to focus on adding further attacking options in the coming weeks in a huge window for their Championship aspirations.
Silvera has also gone from making his international debut with Australia in September last year to not being named in new head coach Tony Popovic’s recent squads, as his lack of playing time appears to damage his prospects for his country.
Silvera’s Pompey career has seen him pick up six starts this season, with the same amount of appearances from the bench. Before the Bristol City defeat he’d totalled just 46 minutes of playing time since the 6-1 thrashing at Stoke on October 2.
A Boro recall for the player could still lead to him joining another side this term, with Pompey the only club he’s turned out for. Players can’t play for more than two sides in any season under Fifa rules.
