He also said he was intrigued by what any planned Football Association investigation into the incident would uncover.

The U’s volunteer needed treatment after something happened in the Kassam Stadium tunnel area during the half-time interval.

The matter forced a delay to the second half, with the game not resuming until after 4.25pm – more than 15 minutes after the match was due to restart.

Immediately after the game, Cowley denied his players were involved in the ‘medical incident’.

Meanwhile, opposite number Karl Robinson said ‘it was nothing’.

Since then, though, the FA confirmed with The News that an investigation will be launched to look into the matter, while Cowley has reached out to Oxford’s volunteer kit man to offer him his best wishes.

The Pompey manager said: ‘I didn’t hear Karl Robinson's comments on the matter.

Pompey manager Danny Cowley before Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Oxford.

‘For us, our only focus was on the gentleman that hurt himself.

‘His name is Roger, who was a volunteer kit man at Oxford.

‘I spoke to him on Sunday on behalf of the football club, just to see how he was.

‘Just out of courtesy and respect to speak to him, to find out how he was.

‘The good news is he’s recovered well and I just wanted to reach out and send our love.’

When asked about the FA’s investigation on the matter, Cowley said he was keen to see what would be revealed.

He added: ‘I’ll be interested to see what their (the FA’s) findings are.

‘There’s been no (conversations with the FA). They’ve not said anything at all. So we’re just waiting to hear what they make of their investigation.’