Pompey fans have been sharing their thoughts on the Blues’ business during the January transfer window.

The Fratton Park outfit brought in five players before Thursday night’s deadline, with Owen Moxon’s arrival from Carlisle United completed well before the 11pm cut-off point.

It’s been reported that Pompey missed out on a late deal to bring Crystal Palace youngster Jadan Raymond to PO4. However, with Matt Macey, Myles Peart-Harris, Callum Lang, Tom McIntyre and Moxon strengthening the Blues’ cause, there's optimism among the Fratton faithful that this could be the season to deliver a return to the Championship.

Of course, there’s always some who disagree. But when we asked our readers on Facebook to provide their thoughts on Pompey’s transfer dealings, the vast majority were impressed with what they’d seen. Here’s a selection of the views shared...

Steven Dyte: Like the summer signings, I’ve been impressed with the quality of the players coming in. It shows the club have complete faith in Mous, and have backed that up with this transfer window with the additions. We now have a squad to compete in the Championship, let alone League One. We are definitely in the mix for the ‘P’ word, as we are more than capable of going on another winning streak.

Richard Atkins-Greig: Very impressed but we need to be aware that not all signings work out in the way we might like. Also it takes time to integrate new players into the team. Well done the owners, Richard Hughes and the staff. It’s never easy.

Matt Diffey: This is our best transfer window in god knows how long. Look at our squad now compared to past seasons. If we don’t go up this season we never will. Well done to all involved.

Chris Pompeyfc: Not impressed far from it we needed real quality players who could make a difference and went for no competion cheap as chips squad players again, this is a weak league yet we bought 2 from teams in the bottom 4 who nobody really wanted and 1 from midtable alsoruns and he could't even get in their side still give them a couple of weeks in training and they will soon learn to pass the ball sideways and backwards thats if they are ever good enough to be selected, don't hold your breath.

Shaun Truman: More than impressed. We've covered all the areas where we had been weakened and now not only have depth but quality in depth. Best windows we've had in years and I fully believe we're we'll enough equipped to gain promotion this season.

Stephen Dore: Excellent, transfer window, well done.

Andrew Lancaster: I really think we have made some great signings just hope they not here to warm bench. But happy to see we buying players and not all loans.

Ant Cripps: Good window I think happy with them.

Steve Alexander: If we can’t win the title with this lot then something is wrong.