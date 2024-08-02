Sunderland now want to sign Ike Ugbo. He had a successful loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday. (Image: Getty Images( | Getty Images

One of Pompey’s rivals for one of their main transfer targets are putting things in place to make a move happen.

Pompey take on Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Saturday (August 3) in what is their final bit of preparations ahead of the 2024/25 Championship season.

John Mousinho's men head to South London to face a side that will have the same hopes and dreams that his side did at the start of last season. Former Luton Town and Southampton boss Nathan Jones is in charge of the Addicks and he managed to get his side to take a point off of Pompey in February, and Charlton will prove a decent enough test ahead of next Saturday's curtain raiser against Leeds United.

In the build-up to the fixture, there have been strong links with Elias Sorensen, and his arrival at Fratton Park could be confirmed soon. As we wait for confirmation, here is the latest news from around the Championship.

Cardiff City move on midfielder

Cardiff City have loaned out Wales under-21 midfielder Joel Colwill to Cheltenham Town for the 2024/25 season. He will link up with fellow Welshman Michael Flynn, who took over from Darrell Clarke in the summer.

It is the first time that the 19-year-old will spend time away from the Welsh outfit after breaking in to the first team in August 2023. He has only made five senior appearances for the first team and it is hoped that

Colwill's departure could help make way for Alex Robertson, with the youngster unlikely to get much game time if the Manchester City ace arrives. The Bluebirds have been strongly linked with Alex Robertson and as reported in the week, they are getting confident about winning the race with Erol Bulut speaking openly about their interest. Pompey have been keen on a return, whilst Hull City have had interest reported in the Australian maestro.

Sunderland steal march on Sheffield Wednesday for striker

Sunderland have entered the race to sign striker Ike Ugbo, and have moved ahead of Sheffield Wednesday who had been favourites to land him.

According to The Star, the Black Cats have entered the race and have made it clear to Troyes that they would like to sign him. Ugbo will cost the winning club in excess of £2m, and whilst the Owls want to re-sign him following a successful loan spell, there's no agreement place and now that's opened the door to the Wearside club.

Ugbo had interest from Birmingham City and Stoke City, but favoured a return to Hillsborough over them. News of Sunderland's interest has changed things as he is enthused by the project at Sunderland, and it could be where he makes his next move. Wednesday's inability to agree a fee with the French side has opened the door for other clubs to act and Sunderland could soon make a move.

Ex-Brighton boy rejects Championship transfer approaches

Former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Steven Alzate has reportedly rejected the approaches of some unnamed teams in the Championship. Alzate, who is subject of interest from Sheffield United, has interest from 'several' teams according to Football Insider but has rebuffed their approaches.