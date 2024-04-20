Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been confirmed - a ceremony to celebrate Pompey’s success this season will be held on Southsea Common on Sunday, April 28.

Organised by Portsmouth City Council, in conjunction with the club, the event will mark both the men’s and women’s team’s promotions from their respective leagues this season.

John Mousinho’s side secured the League One title and booked their place back in the Championship following Tuesday night’s 3-2 win against Barnsley at Fratton Park. That prompted a pitch invasion and celebrations long into the hours of Wednesday morning as fans and players alike raised a toast to the achievement.

Jay Sadler’s team won the National League Southern Premier Division title in style by winning 18 of their 20 matches played. They’ll compete in the women’s Championship next season.

The finer details of the club’s latest trip to Southsea Common are yet to be confirmed - but fans can at least put it in their diaries as the club’s celebrations are set to continue.

The presentation of the League One championship trophy following today’s game against Wigan at Fratton Park will continue the feel-good factor that has engulfed the Blues fan base in recent days and weeks - although supporters have been asked to stay off the pitch to allow that ceremony to take place.

And there’ll no doubt be a party atmosphere at Lincoln next Saturday, when Mousinho’s side complete the season with a trip to Sincil Bank.

A date on Southsea Common will follow the day after, allowing the current crop of players to experience the warmth of the city that Harry Redknapp and Paul Cook’s teams experienced following their respective FA Cup and League Two title wins in 2008 and 2017 respectively.

An estimated 200,000 Pompey fans descended on the common following the Blues’ famous win against Cardiff at Wembley, where they were treated to some now famous on-stage antics by Hermann Hreidarsson. Gareth Evans also entertained the masses with his chants in 2017, when the League Two crown was secured following a final day 6-1 win against Cheltenham.