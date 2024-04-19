Not because of injuries picked up during the 3-2 win against Barnsley on Tuesday night – but because of the partying that ensued after the Blues clinched the League One title against the Tykes.

The group looked energised and ready to go again whenever they reported back for duty on Friday. However, there’s sure to be a few sore heads still rattling around as the players rightly celebrated their achievements this term.

Luckily for Mousinho, his injury list is nowhere near as severe as what it was earlier in the season, with 24 players reporting fit for Tuesday night’s game.

There’s doubts around Zak Swanson and Tino Anjorin – but with Terry Devlin making a welcome return to training on Friday, and Tom Lowery and Ben Stevenson both available for selection, the head coach won’t be short of options.

Saying that, he’ll want to field a strong side for what is the Blues’ last home game of the season, with the League One trophy set to handed to skipper Marlon Pack at the final whistle, too. Pompey also have their eyes set on the 100-points marker, which they’ve never achieved in their history.

So what’s the likely line-up set to look like? Here’s how we think the Blues will line up against the Latics – a game that could also be the last at Fratton Park for one or two.

1 . Pompey predicted XI The Pompey players will have to regroup for the visit of Wigan after celebrating their League One title win Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Goalkeeper - Will Norris The League One goalkeeper of the season will be keen to add the division's golden glove award to his EFL gong. Sits on 18 clean sheets for the season - one behind current leader Lukas Jensen at Lincoln. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Right-back - Joe Rafferty The former Preston defender was named on the bench for the midweek visit of Barnsley - but was recalled in the first half after an injury to Zak Swanson. The Scouser is such a reliable player for the Blues, both offensively and defensivley. Has four league assists this season, but is yet to score for Pompey. He'd love to net one on final home game of the season - but goals come once every blue moon for the full-back! Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales