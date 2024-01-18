Constructive talks were held in parliament between Andrew Cullen and Network Rail bosses over the Fratton bridge project.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan hosted the summit in parliament to try and pave a way forward for the plans. The club have long held the view that a new bridge at Fratton Railway Station is necessary for the supporters' safety, and to facilitate the multi-million pound expansion of Fratton Park's North Stand.

"I was pleased to convene this important meeting in Parliament between the leadership of Network Rail and Portsmouth Football Club to progress discussions on how we can work together to improve infrastructure links to Fratton Park," Mr Morgan said. Fans have raised their own concerns with Mr Morgan about travelling along Goldsmith Avenue on matchdays, stating the route gets too overcrowded at peak times.

The Labour politician previously said the current infrastructure is not fit for purpose to facilitate safe travel to the stadium. During the summit itself, Mr Cullen made the case for the new footbridge to be built, outlined the worries of some supporters and called on Network Rail to play their part in delivering the project.

Mr Morgan said he hopes the latest meeting will be a step closer to the bridge project becoming a reality. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 050522-25)

The transport body said they were committed to supporting in kind and would continue to work alongside Mr Morgan, Portsmouth City Council (PCC), local landowners and the club itself. Mr Morgan added: "With commitment at the highest level, there is clear progress towards our shared goal to deliver the regeneration Fratton station and the surrounding area needs and deserves. I will continue doing all that I can to turn this ambition into reality."