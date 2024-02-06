The Pompey fans know how to get behind their team

Three-hundred-and-fifty miles separate Fratton Park and Carlisle United’s Brunton Park. But the prospect of a 700-mile round trip and at least 12 hours on the road isn’t putting Blues fans off.

The club has revealed that their initial allocation of tickets for the League One game - 1,500 - has been snapped up. And with space made available for an additional 370 members of the Fratton faithful by the Cumbrians, John Mousinho’s side are set to be accompanied by another huge away attendance to aid their pursuit of a historic title.

Indeed, despite the trip to Carlisle being Pompey’s longest of the season, Pompey are on course to record their third biggest crowd on the road this term. It will fall short of the 2,927 who made the journey to Derby’s Pride Park in September and the 2,891 fans who travelled to Reading in October. But to make that long journey north at a time when weather warnings are set to be put in place for the north west of the country and the cost of Christmas is still being felt, it represents another impressive demonstration of loyalty by the Fratton faithful.

The Met Office is predicting snow to fall in and around Carlisle on Thursday, with heavier snowfall predicted overnight into Friday. A mix of rain and sleet will follow into the afternoon but by Saturday the wintry weather will be replaced by showery rain - a meteorological cocktail that hopefully won’t impact too much the Brunton Park playing surface.

A total of 676 Carlisle fans made the corresponding trip to the south coast on October 21. It was a game that saw Paul Simpson’s side return empty-handed following Conor Shaughnessy’s 90th-minute winner for the hosts.

Winners like that have set the Blues up nicely for a title push and a potential return to the Championship for the first time since the 2011-12 season. Pompey’s lead at the League One summit remains healthy - four points heading into tonight’s group of third-tier fixtures that has both Bolton and Peterborough in action. But as we approach the business end of the season, it’s clear the Fratton faithful want to do their bit in helping Mousinho & Co get across the line and end their now seven-season stay in the division.

Pompey’s recruitment in the January transfer window will also aid that push, with five new arrivals brought in. Those players are already making an impact, with Callum Lang, for instance, recording two goals and two assists from his two games for his new club. That business and recent return to form has provided the perfect fillup for fans. And speaking of boosts, what better way to to give the players a lift than seeing packed out standings.