Kusini Yengi was rewarded for his flying Pompey form with a World Cup-qualifying start for Australia.

But the Fratton favourite couldn’t take his goal form for the Blues to the international stage, as he drew a blank against minnows Lebanon today.

The Socceroos picked up a 2-0 win against the side sitting 115th in the Fifa rankings, but couldn’t find fluidity in their performance in front of a crowd of 27,026 in Sydney.

Yengi played 66 minutes in a two-man strike force with Adam Taggart, as boss Graham Arnold switched to a 4-4-2 formation.

The 11-goal hitman wasn’t afforded the supply he’s received for much of the season at PO4, however, with clear opportunities at a premium for the summer arrival from Western Sydney Wanderers.

It means his search for his maiden international strike goes on with this his fifth appearance for his country - and second start.

Keanu Baccus bagged a fifth-minute opener for the Socceroos, as his spectacular cross-shot looped in from the right flank.

Yengi worked a sight of goal in the 27th minute from 25 yards, but Lebanon keeper Mostafa Matar held his effort at the second attempt.

From there, the 25-year-old was largely forced to feed upon scraps for his side, although Kye Rowles doubled his side’s lead in the 56th minute.

Yengi teed up Jackson Irvine and Taggart for efforts after the restart, as he showed some decent link-up play.

He then produced the kind of bulldozer run Pompey fans have become accustomed to two minutes before his withdrawal, but was crowded out.

Australia looked disjointed after Yengi’s exit, with Lebanon hitting the post and going close to scoring their first international goal against the Socceroos in stoppage time.

Yengi will likely get another chance to break his international goal duck for his country, when they take on Lebanon in their next World Cup qualifier in Canberra next Tuesday.