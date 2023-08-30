Pompey star gets international call-up despite two-game suspension

Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell has been called-up to the Wales squad, despite being suspended.

Morrell has been named in Rob Page’s 25-man squad for their friendly match with South Korea and EURO 2024 qualifier with Latvia. The matches are due to be played on Thursday, September 7, and Monday, September 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old will only be eligible for their match with South Korea at the Cardiff City Stadium however after being sent off against Turkey in June. He was shown a straight red card for a high foot on Ferdi Kadioglu, and is suspended for two games will will continue into October.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morell will fortunately not miss any matches because Pompey’s match with Barnsley was postponed, and rescheduled for Tuesday, September 19 instead. He is likely to play against Korea, but may not travel to Latvia given his lack of availability, and could return to Hampshire to resume training with his teammates.

Pompey’s first game back after the international break is on Saturday, September 16, as they travel to Pride Park to face promotion rivals Derby County. It would make sense for Morrell to return to Portsmouth following his potential involvement against Korea.

‘I’ve got a two-match suspension which is frustrating,” said Morrell to The News earlier this month. It’s a bit harsh I think because it’s a tackle I got sent off for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So I don’t know, to be honest (what will happen) but I’m available for the friendly against South Korea, which would be great (to play in).

‘If the manager will call me up for that, I’m not sure, but I’ve not heard yet.

‘I’d understand if he’d want to look at other people for a friendly, because I’ve got a fair few caps and he knows what I’m about now. So I’m unsure about that one at the moment.’