Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Abu Kamara will remain at Pompey for the rest of the season.

Blues boss John Mousinho has confirmed the Norwich City attacker will remain at Fratton Park for the duration of this term’s promotion bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kamara has impressed at PO4, after moving from Carrow Road on a season-long agreement, bagging seven goals to date.

The 20-year-old’s pace, quality and ability to engage defenders has been a hallmark of Pompey’s promotion bid so far.

That has seen talk of interest from the likes of Premier League outfit Brentford and German Bundesliga side Freiburg surface.

The Fratton faithful were left fearing losing the Londoner last week, as talk Championship duo Leicester and Stoke were preparing January bids surfaced.

Read More Transfer gossip: Leicester City and Stoke City chase thriving Norwich City loanee with Portsmouth eyeing Reading defender

Read More Moment of magic gets Portsmouth promotion push motoring again at Fleetwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News understands, however, the recall clause built into Kamara’s loan stay at PO4 passed on January 15 - meaning he is definitely staying put.

Mousinho confirmed there was no way the exciting talent is able to leave Pompey this month.

He said: ‘There’s no recall from Norwich. As far as I’m concerned that date has past and we’ve heard nothing from Norwich - Abu is going to be a Portsmouth player for the rest of the season.’

Mousinho praised Norwich for the manner in which they’ve conducted themselves through Kamara’s stay at Pompey this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The head coach is now looking forward to sending a player back to Carrow Road, who’ll be ready to play at Championship level next term.

Mousinho added: ‘Norwich have been brilliant - first of all by letting us have the player, who they rate really highly.

‘We are then in constant communication with them about Abs, his progress and how well he’s done.

‘The plan for us is to return him to Norwich at the end of the season ready to be a Championship player. We love him and think he’s brilliant.