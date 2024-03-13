Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He’s on a to complete an against-the-odds Premier League survival mission.

But Luton Town boss Rob Edwards took time out from preparations for a massive period in his side’s bid for top-flight survival, to undertake a Fratton scouting assignment last night.

Edwards was a surprise figure in the directors’ box, as he took in the 2-1 win over Burton Albion which saw Pompey move a step closer to the Championship.

The Hatters tonight are an hour along the coast, as they face Bournemouth in a clash which has been rearranged after defender Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest - leading to the original meeting being called off in December.

They then meet Nottingham Forest in a big relegation showdown at Kenilworth Road this weekend, before the international break.

But Edwards’ eyes were on Mousinho’s men last night, as they maintained their five-point lead at the top of League One.

And the former Watford boss saw Kusini Yengi take centre stage, with a two-goal showing on an eventful night for the Australian international.

Yengi, of course, recovered from an incredible first-half open goal miss to nonchalantly chip in a Panenka penalty and then add a second after the restart to take his total to 10 goals for the season,

Edwards, no doubt, would have been impressed with the backbone shown by the 25-year-old as he came in for Colby Bishop.

Winger Abu Kamara is another player attracting plenty of attention this season, as the Norwich loanee thrives at PO4. Kamara has been linked with a number of sides, including Leicester, Stoke and Brentford.

Paddy Lane is also someone whose reputation is soaring of a campaign laden with 11 goals and eight assists to date.

Edwards was accompanied by Pompey sporting director, Rich Hughes, for the game with the pair well acquainted from their time working together at Forest Green Rovers.