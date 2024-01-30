Watch more of our videos on Shots!

League leaders Portsmouth have enjoyed a productive January transfer window on paper with the likes of Matt Macey, Myles Peart-Harris and Callum Lang all completing moves to Fratton Park this month.

John Mousinho’s team are targeting promotion this term and fans will be hopeful that there could even be a fourth addition later this week if everything lines up.

The South Coast giants are on course to return to the second-tier for the first time in over a decade, but will face strong competition from the likes of Bolton, Peterborough, Derby County and Barnsley.

All of those clubs are also determined to strengthen their team in the closing days of the transfer window and there is news of a major transfer development at Bolton - as well as a host of transfers in the pipeline from elsewhere in the division.

With that in mind we have rounded up all of the biggest headlines from League One ahead of January transfer deadline day.

Bolton sign Liverpool youngster on loan

Bolton Wanderers have signed highly rated Liverpool youngster Calvin Ramsay on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Championship outfit Preston North End, but was limited to just two appearances in an injury-hit spell.

Ramsay made a name for himself at Aberdeen during the 2021/22 season and his impressive performances across 24 matches were enough to earn him the SFWA Young Player of the Year award.

The young defender has been on the books at Anfield since a £4.2m move in 2022. He has gained cameo appearances in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, but is still waiting for a Premier League debut.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has spoken highly of the youngsters ability and claims he will be a top addition. Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he explained: “He’s a talented young player. He came to Liverpool with a huge reputation and a huge transfer fee for someone his age.

“Our relationship with Liverpool is fantastic and we thank them for trusting us with him.”

Fleetwood Town edge closer to statement loan signing

Fleetwood Town are closing in on an ambitious loan deal for talented Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny, according to Football Insider.

The outlet understands that the 23-year-old is on his way to Highbury Stadium to bolster Charlie Adam’s squad as they target a great escape from relegation.

Kilkenny, who was sent out on loan twice last season to Stoke City and then Charlton Athletic, has struggled for first team opportunities at Bournemouth since their promotion to the top-flight. However, he was a member of the team which won promotion from the Championship in 2021/22 and he impressed in his 14 appearances that season under Scott Parker.