Pompey rivals sign ‘model pro’ goalkeeper, League One side set to bring in Premier League rising star on loan
The latest updates for Pompey’s League One rivals and the transfer window ticks on.
Portsmouth are enjoying a fruitful transfer window so far but their League One rivals are also making big strides this summer. The new season may be underway but there is still time for clubs to bring in new additions to their squads.
We’ve taken a look at some of the latest transfer headlines as Pompey’s rivals join them in bolstering their ranks.
Reading sign experienced goalkeeper
Reading have officially signed goalkeeper David Button on a two-year deal just a day after his contract with West Brom was terminated 12 months early. The shot-stopper was released from the club yesterday via mutual consent, after three years and this is now his 17th year in the professional game.
Button joins fellow goalkeepers Dean Bounazis, Jokull Andresson, and Coniah Boyce-Clarke on the Reading roster as the Royals look to fight their way back into the Championship following last season’s relegation. The 34-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, having started his career at Tottenham Hotspur before embarking on a whopping 13 seperate loan spells prior to his permanent exit in 2013.
Reading’s head of football operations Mark Bowen has described Button as “a model pro.”
Premier League youngster to join Wycombe
According to Matt Woosnam of The Athletic, Crystal Palace are sending two youngsters out on loan this summer and one of them is headed for League One. Midfielder Killian Phillips is due to join Wycombe Wanderers on a season-long loan, returning to England’s third tier after spending the second half of last season with Shrewsbury Town.
Phillips has made just one senior appearance with Palace so far and his contract is due to expire next year, so he could be available to sign for free when that time comes around. The 21-year-old played in all but four matches for Shrewsbury and tallied three goals and two assists in that time.