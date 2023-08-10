Portsmouth are enjoying a fruitful transfer window so far but their League One rivals are also making big strides this summer. The new season may be underway but there is still time for clubs to bring in new additions to their squads.

We’ve taken a look at some of the latest transfer headlines as Pompey’s rivals join them in bolstering their ranks.

Reading sign experienced goalkeeper

Reading have officially signed goalkeeper David Button on a two-year deal just a day after his contract with West Brom was terminated 12 months early. The shot-stopper was released from the club yesterday via mutual consent, after three years and this is now his 17th year in the professional game.

Button joins fellow goalkeepers Dean Bounazis, Jokull Andresson, and Coniah Boyce-Clarke on the Reading roster as the Royals look to fight their way back into the Championship following last season’s relegation. The 34-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, having started his career at Tottenham Hotspur before embarking on a whopping 13 seperate loan spells prior to his permanent exit in 2013.

Reading’s head of football operations Mark Bowen has described Button as “a model pro.”

Premier League youngster to join Wycombe

According to Matt Woosnam of The Athletic, Crystal Palace are sending two youngsters out on loan this summer and one of them is headed for League One. Midfielder Killian Phillips is due to join Wycombe Wanderers on a season-long loan, returning to England’s third tier after spending the second half of last season with Shrewsbury Town.