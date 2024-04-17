Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eric Eisner has spoken of the joy he had watching Pompey’s promotion party after John Mousinho’s side secured the League One title with victory against Barnsley on Tuesday night.

The Blues twice came from behind to seal the all-important win, with Conor Shaughnessy’s 89th-minute header from a Marlon Pack corner snatching victory right at the death.

A point was all Pompey needed on the night to secure promotion back to the Championship. But victory would also secure the league title - and that’s what they delivered to spark unforgettable scenes at the final whistle.

Thousands of the Fratton faithful descended onto the pitch to celebrate with their heroes - and there’s plenty of evidence on social media to suggest the promotion party continued well into the small hours of Wednesday morning as the fans and players joined forces to mark the significance of the occasion.

Watching events unfold from afar was Pompey’s American director Eisner. Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he said he took great pleasure in seeing everyone associated with the club toasting the team’s success this season.

He said: ‘It honestly gives me great joy to see how much happiness this has brought to everyone who has been with this club for generations. I have been lying in bed and watching videos and just feeling so happy for all of you that have waited for good things to happen to to this club.’

Pompey have two more games left to play this term - against Wigan at home on Saturday and then away to Lincoln on the final day of the season (Saturday, April 27).

Earlier, after witnessing Shaughnessy’s late winner against the Tykes, Eisner wrote: ‘Perfectly fitting way to win the league!! 2 late goals from the team that never quit all season.

‘Everybody deserves this from the fans, to the staff, to the players. Let it all soak in. I have a feeling Portsmouth will be on fire tonight. See you over for the finale. CHAMPIONS!’

Also commenting on the Blues’ achievement was Pompey chairman Michael Eisner. He wrote on X: ‘Congratulations to all of Pompey! From the players to all of the staff to the fans - what an accomplishment to celebrate with the city of Portsmouth!’

