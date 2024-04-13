EFL and Sky Sports decision that impacts Pompey, Bolton, Derby and more
Pompey supporters and fans of English Football League clubs face major changes as to how they can follow their club from next season.
A new TV deal was announced earlier this year worth £895m with more than £40m expected in marketing benefits. As a result, 1,059 EFL matches will be broadcast by Sky Sports, with 328 from the Championship where Portsmouth hope to be.
One of the many changes is that there will be 10 EFL fixtures shown each weekend with five coming from the Championship and then the other half being a mix of League One and League Two games. Should John Mousinho's side reach the second tier of English football then almost every other week they could find themselves on television or not playing in the traditional kick-off time of 3.00 pm on a Saturday afternoon.
Pompey haven't been in the Championship since the 2011/12 season and their first game back should they get promoted will be available to watch. Sky Sports say that all opening, final day and midweek fixtures will be shown as well as games on Bank Holiday's, as well as Easter, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.
Despite the new television deal, Article 48 which prohibts games from being broadcast from 2.45 pm to 5.15 pm will remain. As to how the scheduling of fixtures will work remains to be seen. Games are usually broadcast on Friday night's, Saturday lunch time or early evening as well as an early kick-off on a Sunday, with the exception of a game on the Monday.
As a result of Sky Sports' commitment to increasing its coverage, iFollow will no longer be a thing in the United Kingdom for supporters. Fans can still listen to audio commentary but that streaming option will no longer be available.
Pompey will be in Carabao Cup action in August irrespective of what division they are in and from the 2024/25 campaign, all matches in that competition will be broadcast, as will the EFL Trophy.
