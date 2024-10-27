Pompey won the League One title in the last campaign. They went up from the third tier along with Derby County and Oxford United.

John Mousinho’s side have taken a while to adapt to life in the league above though so far this term. They are sat at the bottom of the table and have won only one of their first 12 fixtures.

They were beaten 2-1 at home by Sheffield Wednesday last time out at Fratton Park.

Pompey continue to be backed by their fans though and here is a look at where they sit in the attendance table...