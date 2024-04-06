Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala

Pompey are back in League One action this weekend with a home clash against Shrewsbury Town as they look to take another step closer to the Championship. They drew 2-2 with Derby County at Fratton Park last time out.

John Mousinho’s men remain top of the League One table above the Rams. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from across the division…

Blackpool boss on transfer rumour

Blackpool defender Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has emerged on the radar of promotion hopefuls Lincoln City, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. The former Nottingham Forest man has been on the books at Bloomfield Road since 2021.

The Imps are 6th in the table and are aiming to go up like Pompey. Their boss Neil Critchley has had this to say on the speculation, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette: "I’m not aware of that link.

“It’s not quite the end of the campaign when silly season starts with links all over the place, but I’m sure they will start to appear in the next few weeks- some will be true and some won’t be. We just have to concentrate on us, the players we have here, and the players we will look to recruit in the summer.”

Bristol Rovers want more contracts sorted

Bristol Rovers manager Matt Taylor has said he wants to get some more contracts sorted for next season. The Gas have recently tied up a new deal for goalkeeper Jed Ward.

They have a few players who are facing uncertain futures at the Memorial Ground. Taylor has told BristolLive: “We’d like a couple more signed, sealed and delivered before the end of the season because May and June and probably July going into the proper season of August, they’re going to be chaotic to say the least but if we can lessen that and get more business done in the meantime then absolutely brilliant.”

Carlisle United to monitor winger

Carlisle United will keep tabs on Jack Diamond’s situation at Sunderland this summer. The winger joined the Cumbrians on loan in the January transfer window.