A Michael Jacobs inspired Blues edged Burton 2-1 on Tuesday, as the former Wigan man registered an assist, and scored the vital second before half-time.

And Danny Cowley will be hoping to build on their maiden victory of 2022.

The Fratton chief will also be buoyed by his academy hopefuls progressing into the last-eight of Hampshire Senior Cup, by beating AFC Stoneham on Wednesday.

But the hosts will be met by a Doncaster side who are looking to move off the bottom of the league.

And there’s a number of decisions to be made, with Marcus Harness back from his break and Tyler Walker’s struggles continuing.

Here’s how we think the Blues will lineup tomorrow.

1. GK: Gavin Bazunu Showed again why he's been touted for a big future with a number of fine saves against Burton. Pompey's number one. Photo: The News Photo Sales

2. CB: Hayden Carter Has been a great addition to Pompey's squad, and delivered another classy display against Burton. Isn't afraid to drive up the pitch with the ball. Photo: The News Photo Sales

3. CB: Sean Raggett Raggett's goal in midweek highlights how useful he is in both boxes. Will continue to play at the heart of defence. Photo: The News Photo Sales

4. CB: Connor Ogilvie Ogilvie looked comfortable throughout against Burton, and his performance should keep Clark Robertson out of the side for at least another week. Photo: The News Photo Sales