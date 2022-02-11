A Michael Jacobs inspired Blues edged Burton 2-1 on Tuesday, as the former Wigan man registered an assist, and scored the vital second before half-time.
And Danny Cowley will be hoping to build on their maiden victory of 2022.
The Fratton chief will also be buoyed by his academy hopefuls progressing into the last-eight of Hampshire Senior Cup, by beating AFC Stoneham on Wednesday.
But the hosts will be met by a Doncaster side who are looking to move off the bottom of the league.
Unfortunately, there won’t be a south coast homecoming for Pompey-born Ben Close, though, who remains on the treatment table.
And there’s a number of decisions to be made, with Marcus Harness back from his break and Tyler Walker’s struggles continuing.
Here’s how we think the Blues will lineup tomorrow.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
