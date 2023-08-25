Portsmouth are on their travels this weekend as they face Stevenge at the Lamex Stadium, in their latest League One clash.

The Blues are yet to taste defeat this season under John Mousinho, and will want to continue their good run of form going into this clash. Several players are missing through long-term injuries, and that has forced Mousinho to consider their next steps in the transfer window with seven days remaining.

With that in mind, here are the latest headlines from around League One.

New date for Barnsley clash

Portsmouth’s League One clash with the Tykes has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 19 at 7.45 pm.

The match had been due to played on Saturday, September 9, but a raft of international call-ups has meant the game has needed to be rearranged.

Former transfer target set for months out

Kyle Joseph, who was a one-time target for Pompey, has been ruled out for ‘months rather than weeks’ according to his new club boss Neil Critchley.

The 21-year-old has played one-game for the Tangerines after joining from Swansea City, but has a hamstring injury, which will rule him out for at least a month.

Derby County sign John-Jules

Tyreece John-Jules has signed terms with Derby County for the 2023/24 season.

He’s a player that Pompey fans have admitted before that they’d like to sign, but he’s now signed up to the Rams for the campaign.

The 22-year-old has joined Derby from Arsenal on a season-long loan, and has signed up for another campaign in the third tier.

He scored three times for Ipswich Town last year, helping the Tractor Boys to promotion.

All Rhodes lead to Bloomfield

Blackpool have signed Jordan Rhodes on a season-long loan from huddersfield Town.

The 33-year-old had played only in the Carabao Cup for the Terriers this season, and Neil Warnock has green lit his departure from the John Smith’s Stadium.

Rhodes has been prolific at this level with 70 goals in 122 appearances.

"I’m looking forward to working with this bunch of players and the manager," Rhodes said.

"It’s a club that is going to be right up there at the top end of the division at the end of the season and I’m

looking forward to hopefully playing a part on that journey throughout the season."

No-go for Colwill

Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, and Reading have been told that Rubin Colwill will not be joining them.

Football Insider claimed that the promotion-chasing pair would be making a move for the 21-year-old, but that is not happening.

Cardiff City’s manager Erol Bulut has ruled out a departure for the Wales star that played in the 2022 World Cup.

"I know he has had some offers, they have contacted us, but Rubin is doing well," said Bulut to BBC Sport Wales .