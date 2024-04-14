Pompey's staggering support compared to League One promotion rivals Derby, Bolton and more

How does Pompey’s average attendance compare to their rivals across League One?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 14th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

Portsmouth are on the brink of a return to the Championship after an absence from the second tier of 12 years.

Saturday could have been the day as John Mousinho’s men missed out on an opportunity to seal promotion when they travelled to third placed Bolton Wanderers. Backed by a remarkable show of travelling support, Pompey went in front with just seven minutes on the clock with a goal from Abu Kamara - but the spoils were to be shared as Lewis Collins grabbed an equaliser for the hosts.

That means all eyes are now on Tuesday night’s home game with Fratton Park as the Pompey faithful hope to celebration their return to the Championship when Barnsley are the visitors to PO4.

Another staggering attendance is expected - but how does Pompey’s average home attendance compare to title rivals Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and other clubs across League One?

Average attendance: 3,388

1. 24th — Burton Albion

Average attendance: 3,450

2. 23rd — Fleetwood Town

Average attendance: 4,610

3. 22nd — Cheltenham Town

Average attendance: 4,807

4. 21st — Stevenage

