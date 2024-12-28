Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fresh from sacking former Pompey skipper Michael Doyle as manager, non-league Woking have turned to another ex-Fratton Park figure to turn their fortunes around.

The National League side have appointed Simon Bassey as assistant coach to Neal Ardley, who was named as Doyle’s replacement last week.

The 48-year-old has left his recruitment role at Danny Cowley’s Colchester United to link up with his former AFC Wimbledon colleague and was in the dugout for The Cards’ 2-2 draw at Aldershot on Boxing Day.

Bassey was reunited with Cowley at the U’s in the summer, having previously worked with him at Pompey. He was recruited to the Blues’ backroom staff in 2021, joining from Barnet, but replaced Cowley in the PO4 hot seat temporarily following his January 2023 sacking. His three matches in charge of Pompey came against Spurs in the third round of the FA Cup and two back-to-back fixtures against Bolton - all of which ended in defeat.

Bassey then left his role at Fratton Park following John Mousinho appointment as head coach.

Cowley told the Daily Gazette: ‘Bass is a great guy and we’re going to really miss him.

‘He was only ever meant to be temporary really but he has a world of experience and knowledge and knows these levels so well. We’re so thankful for the work that he’s done in the short space of time that he’s been here.

‘He’s a football man and he loves the day to day feeling of being immersed in football, so I’m so pleased for him.

‘He obviously worked with Neal Ardley at Wimbledon and they did a magnificent job there. Woking will now be another team whose results I’ll look out for.’

Woking are currently 17th in the National League table. They sacked Pompey’s League Two title-winning skipper Doyle following a 4-0 defeat to Gateshead on December 14. The Irishman had won just six of his 25 matches in charge this season prior to his dismissal.