Portsmouth fans all say same thing as Leicester-linked Josh Murphy named in starting XI v Preston North End
Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s starting XI for today’s game against Preston North End.
And it’s no surpirse there’s relief all round that Josh Murphy has been named in the team, after he was linked with a move to Leicester City in midwwek.
One of the tell-tale signs that a player might be off is when he’s either on the bench or not at all in some instances ahead of a proposed move.
Fans had been eagerly awaiting today’s new teams so that they could get an indication of what the next three days might hold for a player who is contracted to the Blues until 2027, with Pompey also having a 12-month option.
So to see him named in Mousinho’s latest starting XI has come as a huge relief, therefore, with supporters delighted to once again seeing Murphy involved.
By the way, Mousinho has gone with with the same side that drew 1-1 with West Brom last time out, with Josh Knight taking the place of Ibane Bowat on the bench.
Here’s a selection of the views shared on X.
What Portsmouth fans have been saying about Josh Murphy
@the_lozzmeister: A collective sigh of relief among the Pompey mushes as the team news is published.
@AjonnoJ: Every Pompey fan looks to the sky and smiles!
@jackfurlongg: Buzzing with Murphy.
@jack_pfc19: Panic over for now.
@DavidMo16583805: So good to see Josh on the team sheet phewwww.
@jakloasbyy: Thank the lord.
@mrannonymo66765: Murphy better not be waving goodbye at full time.
