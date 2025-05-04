Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than an hour-and-a-half after the final whistle, Christian Saydee was still bouncing as he burst through the last of his hospitality lounge duties.

An obligation thrust upon the sponsors’ man of the match, for those of a bashful nature the people's parade can often be daunting, nonetheless this particular occasion was to be cherished.

Softly spoken, with a hint of shyness and a gentle air, the 22-year-old is a wild contradiction to the uninhibited destructive figure which gleefully wreaks havoc on the pitch. Never have two sides of a footballer so contrasted.

On Saturday, Saydee’s worlds collided. The crashing finish delivered with brutal power and then the emotional celebration, sinking to his knees and pointing skywards in quiet reflection amid a rejoicing Pompey faithful.

The former Bournemouth man hadn’t scored at Fratton Park for 14 months, while his last goal arrived in August, with a double at Middlesbrough during the third match of the Blues’ Championship return.

How he had longed for his Hull moment. Understandably, he wished to savour every second of it, wearing a smile which refused to be scrubbed off long after the 1-1 draw.

There were those participating in Saturday’s lap of appreciation bidding farewell, the end of loan spells, the expiring of contracts. Indeed, for the number who haven’t yet guessed their Pompey fate, they’ll be officially informed over the forthcoming days.

A timely occasion then for Saydee to deliver an attention-grabbing reminder of the particular skillset he possesses following a season serving as a bit-part player, without complaint, without grumble.

Although contracted until the summer of 2026, invariably his ongoing Fratton Park presence will be analysed by John Mousinho and Rich Hughes as they continue evolving their playing squad.

Having secured Championship status with two fixtures to spare and previously demonstrating a taste for ruthlessness in the drive to improve, Saydee will unquestionably warrant a look.

With two starts in the last 34 Championship fixtures and just 12 appearances during the second half of the campaign, he continues to struggle breaking free of the impact substitute role bestowed upon him during two years on the south coast.

Nonetheless, Saydee's ability to retain possession, drive with the ball up the pitch, bully opponents and, of course, occupy corner flag territory against Watford, is unmatched within the squad.

In addition, against Hull, he delivered a thunderous 55th-minute leveller which had smashed into the back of the net before keeper Ivor Pandur had completed his dive.

Mousinho’s men had been trailing 1-0 at the break after Matt Crooks had ghosted in at the far post with a first-time finish from Gustavo Puerta’s left-wing corner to open the scoring.

Christian Saydee proving a handful against Hull in the 1-1 draw on Saturday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Tigers needed to better Luton’s result at West Brom to avoid relegation to League One - and this was the precious lifeline they so desperately needed.

With absolutely nothing riding on the game for Pompey, Callum Lang and Marlon Pack were handed recalls and, with Lang coming off at half-time in favour of easing him back from injury, Mousinho turned to Saydee off the bench.

The powerhouse’s first touch was a delightful roulette on the touchline in front of the North Stand, drawing cheers from the impressed home faithful as he still came out with possession. For the visitors, that proved ominous.

Clearly this would be Saydee’s day and, 10 minutes after his introduction, Pack played a ball into the right-hand channel and, when Matt Ritchie cleverly dummied it, the attacker beautifully read the situation.

Galloping onto it, he unleashed a ferocious first-time right-footed shot from a tight angle past Hull’s keeper to register a first Fratton Park goal since that memorable finish against Oxford United in March 2024.

A hugely popular figure among team-mates and supporters alike, it was a wonderful moment for a player who has largely existed on the periphery during the Blues’ final finishing position of 16th.

This is a man without ego and absolutely nobody could possibly begrudge this rare occupation of the spotlight during a campaign restricted primarily to the duty of an uncomplaining extra.

Even Ben Stevenson earned more votes in The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season, albeit clearly registered tongue-in-cheek rather than giddy adulation for somebody who will be in League Two with Cambridge United next year.

Nonetheless, Sadyee has been no more than a fringe performer this term, involved in 45 squads, featuring in 31 games, starting just 12 of them, two of which have been cup matches.

Clearly there remains a place for him at Fratton Park. The precise position in the team and the extent of his involvement is an ongoing debate which perhaps may never be settled during his time here.

Yet in a season when so many reputations have been enhanced during Pompey’s admirable Championship survival story, this was Saydee’s turn to take centre stage. And he wasn’t the only one smiling.

