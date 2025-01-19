Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It wasn’t quite the warning klaxon delivering the ear-piercing screams that January transfer window intervention was urgently required.

Certainly the returning Michael Eisner may have wondered what all the fuss was about having witnessed an impressive Blues victory over promotion-chasing Middlesbrough.

Squad strengthening? Are you sure? Look at what can be achieved when you put your minds to it and work as a team. Play Up Pompey.

Of course, having spent during the opening half of the season regularly watching fixtures from his Malibu home, the 82-year-old owner is well aware of the Championship newcomers’ deficiencies. He certainly should be.

Matt Ritchie was Pompey's hero in the 2-1 success over Middlesbrough in front of watching chairman Michael Eisner. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The alarming away performances alone must surely have had him reaching for his internet banking app to check the financial state of play before sanctioning a recruitment drive. No pleading from PO4 required.

You see, Saturday was misleading. Not necessarily at home, where the Blues have built up admirable consistency, yet it still papered over the chasms within Mousinho’s squad.

Regardless of the Matt Ritchie-inspired triumph and heartening manner in which Pompey fought back to win from a losing position, the glaring issues which threaten their Championship tenancy stubbornly remain.

Eisner was joined by wife Jane for his first Fratton Park visit since mid-September when West Brom were in opposition. He’s scheduled to also be present for Wednesday’s south-coast clash with Stoke.

Yet don’t be fooled by one result, this cannot be resolved by focusing on motivation through the delivering of a desk-thumping uplifting speech or issuing gushing praise to the staff in recognition of their excellent endeavours.

The key to Pompey’s Championship survival centres on investment in quality on the playing side. Nothing else will suffice. Oh and you have 15 days left in which to do so.

Assessing Tornante’s ongoing performance as owners is far more nuanced than a straight yes or no. It is perfectly possible to commend them for some aspects of their seven-and-a-half year Fratton Park reign - and criticise them for others. It should never be black or white.

Let’s face it, John Marquis produced some man-of-the-match performances, Bondz N’Gala netted twice against Rochdale, and Elias Sorensen registered on his debut at Leeds. Praise where praise is due.

Nonetheless, the fact remains Mousinho has given the Blues a fighting chance of avoiding an instant return to League One. He now needs to be backed financially by the Eisner family to build on that potential.

The recruitment of Rob Atkinson and Isaac Hayden is encouraging at this early stage. Certainly their pedigree, lack of game time aside, is excellent and the pair undoubtedly possess the calibre to perform at this level.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner and his wife Jane were present at Fratton Park on Saturday for the 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yet Pompey require others to join them in the cavalry riding to the rescue. No more gambles, no more players for tomorrow, no more highly promising teenagers - instead footballers which can make a difference in the Championship today.

Admittedly, it betrays the recruitment model, yet, in this instance, short-termism is precisely what’s required. And if that involves more loanees with proven quality at this level - as in Atkinson and Hayden - then so be it.

Especially now poor Paddy Lane has joined Ibane Bowat and Jacob Farrell in being ruled out for the remainder of the season. the injury.

The fact that summer signings Sammy Silvera and Elias Sorensen have already departed is damning. Likewise, utilising just three substitutes against Middlesbrough reflects the trust Mousinho currently has in his bench.

This squad requires greater strength in depth if Pompey are going to retain their Championship place, particularly in attacking positions, which is now their recruitment priority.

On the flip side, Nicolas Schmid, Josh Murphy and Freddie Potts have been excellent captures. Andre Dozzell is a solid addition and steadily winning over the doubters, while Jordan Archer has had good moments in his brief first-team forays.

Pompey found themselves trailing against the run of play when, on 30 minutes, Marlon Pack needlessly committed himself far too high up the pitch and Delano Burgzorg sped away before feeding Emmanuel Latte Lath to net.

Yet there was always a sense the Blues could find a way back and, sure enough, in the 54th minute, Freddie Potts picked out Ritchie’s clever run inside the box with a magnificent pass - and the veteran did the rest.

Then, eight minutes from time, Zak Swanson tenaciously won the ball in the middle of the pitch and fed Lang, who squared a pass to the goalscorer.

Ritchie charged down the right channel before unleashing an angled right-footed shot across the keeper, which entered the net via the far post. Quite a moment for the lad who made his Fratton Park debut in April 2010, yet had to wait almost 15 years to score his maiden goal there in Pompey colours.

It was also a welcome fifth victory in their last six Fratton fixtures, but don’t let that fool you. The Blues remain in the relegation zone - and are in desperate need of a successful transfer window to bolster their chances of survival. 15 days left.