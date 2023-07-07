According to the Blues’ website, 2,000 eager fans purchased the Nike-designed top either online or in the club shop last weekend – which is a 48-per-cent increase on last season’s sales.

The Fratton faithful only got their first look at the home shirt that will be worn for the whole of the 2023-24 season last Friday, following it’s official unveiling.

It’s popularity is reminiscent of season-ticket sales ahead of next term, which kicks off against Bristol Rovers, at home, on Saturday, August 15.

In their last update a week ago, Pompey revealed that fewer than 500 Fratton Park season tickets were remaining for next season, having set a 14,000 cap on sales.

Head of marketing and communications, Matt Barker, said he was delighted with the response to the new home kit.

He said: ‘We’ve been able to release our home kit much earlier this year and the response has been phenomenal.

‘We’re really proud of the launch and we want to thank all fans who have purchased already – not to mention staff in the shop who worked tirelessly over the weekend to fulfil orders.

The new home kit was modelled by Ryley Towler, Dani Lane’s from the women’s squad and TJ Yates, who represents the Blues and England in amputee football.

‘The away and third kit releases are not too far away and supporters can expect to see something a bit different.’

Pompey didn’t wear their new home kit for Thursday’s pre-season victory over Europa FC in Spain, with John Mousinho’s side sporting last season’s kit for the 1-0 win.

However, the run-out in Malaga gave the 600-odd fans who made the trip their first glimpses of the nine new signings the club have unveiled during the transfer window – new arrivals who have excited fans ahead of next season.

