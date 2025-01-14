Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey boss John Mousinho is adamant he has no qualms about recalling Will Norris for Blackburn.

And he insists there has been no transfer interest in the out-of-favour goalkeeper during the January window to date.

Jordan Archer yesterday underwent a scan on the quad injury which forced him off at half-time of the Blues’ 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Wycombe.

Should he subsequently be ruled out of Wednesday's trip to Ewood Park (7.45pm), Norris could be required to sit on the bench as back-up to Nicolas Schmid.

Will Norris and John Mousinho celebrate winning the League One title against Barnsley. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The League One title winner has not been named in a Pompey squad since losing his place in the aftermath of the 6-1 Stoke defeat at the start of October.

It is understood the Blues are open to offloading Norris during the January window, with Schmid now firmly established as number one.

In the meantime, the 31-year-old could be required for bench duty, should Archer be sidelined by injury.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘If we get the scan results and it’s just a neural issue, then Jordan will be fine for Wednesday.

‘If he’s out, we have three goalkeepers, so no issue on that. We are absolutely fine in terms of covering the goalkeeping department.

Pompey are looking to move on Will Norris during the January transfer window. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘There has been no interest in Will in this window. At the moment, he is doing exactly what he’s doing here every day. He’s training, making sure he competes in that goalkeeping department - which he has done - and keeping himself on top of it.

‘You never know, things change quickly in football. We’ve already had that this season with changes in personnel in the goalkeeping department.

‘We’ve had injuries with players coming in as well and possibly another injury now, so it’s just making sure Will keeps himself at it and competes.’

Norris was an ever-present as Pompey were crowned League One champions, keeping 19 clean sheets and being named in both the PFA and EFL’s League One Team of the Year.

He maintained his position as number one at the start of this season, lining up in the opening nine matches in all competitions.

However, he is now out of the first-team frame, with Schmid and Archer selected ahead of him in Mousinho’s squad.