Pompey are sweating on the fitness of Jordan Archer after suffering injury in the FA Cup defeat at Wycombe.

And his potential absence could well hand a Pompey lifeline to forgotten goalkeeper Will Norris.

The Blues are keen to offload the League One winner during the January transfer window, having remained out of favour since October.

However, those plans may have to be put on hold should Archer’s quad injury keep him on the sidelines for a period of time.

Jordan Archer was handed his second Pompey start in the 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Wycombe. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The former Spurs man was handed only the second start of his Pompey career after being named in John Mousinho’s much-changed side for Friday night’s third round trip to Wycombe.

However, he was forced off at half-time, with Nicolas Schmid replacing him in the sobering 2-0 defeat.

Now Pompey are waiting to learn the extent of Archer’s problem from their medical team, representing yet another frustrating injury blow this season.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Freddie Potts and Rob (Atkinson) were both 45 minutes, which had penned in from the start.

‘Unfortunately Jordan just felt his quad so he came off as well. We don’t know what the extent of that injury is, we will reassess that today.

‘I honestly don’t know how bad it is, I just shook his hand at half-time and we’ll assess it later on.

‘Will (Norris) is still here, so we have plenty of strength in depth in the goalkeeping department.’

Norris hasn’t featured in a squad since the 6-1 debacle at the start of October, which saw him come under from supporters.

Instead August recruit Schmid has established himself as Pompey’s first-choice keeper, with Archer offering back up from the bench.

With Norris eager for first-team football again after 54 consecutive league outing for the Blues, he was expected to leave Fratton Park this month.

However, that situation may need to be re-evaluated should Archer’s injury dictate his absence, with Norris potentially returning to the squad.

The alternative would be Toby Steward being recalled from Wealdstone, where he has been on loan after joining the National South side in November.

The promising youngster was previously excelling at Tonbridge Angels until recalled to sit on the bench against Sheffield Wednesday in October, with Schmid (concussion) and Norris (knee) missing.

Archer deputised in goal for that 1-0 victory - with the FA Cup clash with Wycombe represented his second Pompey start and three appearance overall.