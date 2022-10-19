And that’s why the Blues boss is hopeful Saturday’s League One trip to Forest Green Rovers will present the opportunity to welcome back one of his ‘best players’.

Tom Lowery has missed Pompey’s past three league games after picking up a grade one hamstring tear in last month’s 2-2 draw with Plymouth at Fratton Park.

It was initially hoped the former Crewe midfielder would return to duty for Monday night’s disappointing 3-0 defeat at Charlton.

However, the Valley fixture came around too quickly for the 24-year-old, who will now be focusing on this week’s trip to New Lawn for his comeback appearance.

In his absence, Pompey have failed to win any of their league games and have dropped to fifth in the table.

In contrast, Lowery has enjoyed victories in seven of the 10 matches he’s played since arriving on a free transfer in the summer, suffering defeat on just one occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Lowery has missed Pompey's past three league games with a hamstring injury

Those sort of stats back up the Blues’ urgency to get Lowery fit and in the team again.

That need has been exacerbated by Marlon Pack’s automatic one-match ban following his sending off after two yellow cards at Charlton.

The former Cardiff man has been one of Pompey’s stand-out performers so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His absence – with Louis Thompson already out with a long-term injury – will come as a huge blow.

But Cowley hopes he’ll have someone as equally important waiting in the wings to step in.

The Pompey boss said: ‘Tom’s really dynamic, he’s really athletic, I think he’s an all-round midfield player who knits the team together really, really well.

‘He’s much more athletic than what he looks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I think he can create and score goals and we’re definitely hoping he can score more goals for us – it’s well within him.

‘I think he’s good in the defensive transition as well, so, yeah, there’s a lot to like about Tom.

‘He’s a really good player and you’re always going to miss your best players – and he’s one of our best players.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay Mingi did his chances no harm with an impressive cameo appearance in the defeat to Charlton, proving once again that he’s ready to shoulder more responsibilities in the Blues midfield.

Meanwhile, Ryan Tunnicliffe’s recent outings in the Papa John’s Trophy and Hampshire Senior Cup respectively demonstrate he’s still got much to offer when called upon.

Who Cowley calls upon to play alongside Joe Morrell in the engine room at Forest Green remains to be seen.

Yet the manager insisted there was no reason why Lowery and the Welshman couldn’t play alongside each other just because of their diminutive statures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if the two could form an effective midfield partnership. Cowley said: ‘Yeah, absolutely. They’re good players.