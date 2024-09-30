Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jacob Farrell has been backed to make the step up to Championship football after emerging from a challenging Pompey debut.

Blues boss John Mousinnho believes the new Aussie defender offered glimpses of his capabilities on his Fratton bow against Sheffield United on Saturday.

But Farrell also had to endure some testing moments during his first game in English football, following his summer arrival from Central Coast Mariners.

The 21-year-old went up against Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who made a multi-million loan move to Bramall Lane from Crystal Palace this summer.

Rak-Sakyi will likely be one of the most destructive wingers in the Championship this season, and showed that threat as he comprehensively beat Farrell in dangerous areas of the pitch on more than one occasion.

The man from Gosford stuck to his task, however, and started to have more success when former Charlton loanee Rak-Sakyi was replaced by Andre Brooks with 27 minutes left.

Farrell then found himself in the Sheffield United box on a couple of occasions and failed to take a great late opening, as he planted a header over when well placed.

The chance for a Pompey debut presented itself with Connor Ogilvie missing the game through illness, with the dependable operator likely back in contention for the trip to Stoke on Wednesday night.

That will give Mousinho a decision to make, with the Blues boss seeing positives from Farrell’s performance amid a testing maiden challenge.

Mousinho said: ‘I remember watching the Portsmouth v Charlton game before I took the job here, as part of the interview prep - I think Rak-Sakyi had a field day that day.

‘He’s a very good player who’s spent some time last year with Crystal Palace in the Premier League. He’s come on loan to Sheffield United and did really well on Saturday.

‘He’s a really, really good winger and Jacob had some tough moments against him.

‘As the game went on he went from facing Rak-Sakyi to Brooks and whoever they put out on that side.

‘I thought he did excellently, particularly in the last half hour - he got forward and nearly scored his goal. The adjustment is massive, but I think he made it really well - and can continue to do so.’