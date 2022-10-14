Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley defends use of defensive duo ahead of big game at Charlton

And the Pompey boss sees no reason why both players’ involvement at right-back and left-back respectively has come under scrutiny from sections of the Fratton faithful and elsewhere.

It’s seen left-footed Ogilvie redeployed to the right-hand side of the Blues defence – getting the nod over more natural fits Kieron Freeman and Zak Swanson.

Meanwhile, centre-back Robertson has been drafted in as the former Gillingham man’s temporary replacement at left-back.

Until the recent defeat to Ipswich, the shift had helped Pompey maintain their unbeaten start to their League One season.

But with the Blues following up that Portman Road loss with a frustrating home draw against Fleetwood, the move understandably started to attract negative attention.

That has seen calls for Freeman or Swanson to be promoted to the starting XI, which would allow Ogilvie to resume his much appreciated left-back duties and provide, according to some, better balance to the side.

Connor Ogilvie was substituted during Pompey's 1-1 draw with Fleetwood last Saturday

However, with Cowley preparing his troops for Monday night’s trip to Charlton in League One, he’s not quite sure what all the fuss is about as he lauded both Ogilvie and Robertson for their efforts.

Speaking to The News, the Pompey boss said: 'I think both players have done really, really well.

'It's not ideal being a left-footer playing down the right, but it’s interesting really because the right-footer can play on the left.

'When you're young, there's always less left-footers so the right-footer always has to do it at some stage in their career.

'Whereas the left-footers don't have to go to the right side.

'But that's what's been required and I think Connor does a brilliant job wherever he plays.

'He's a brilliant professional, so consistent in his day-to-day approach and as a consequence is able to find his level game in, game out.

'And Clark is just a top player, a really, really good player.

'He's surprised me how well he's played at left-back. He's been a real plus for us in that position.

'He defends well and also offensively - in terms of his passing and the quality of his crossing – he's really added to the team.’

Cowley’s faith in the duo in their current roles could be tested with news that Joe Rafferty is making good progress following stomach surgery.

Like midfielder Tom Lowery, he’s back training and could even be in contention to feature against the Addicks.