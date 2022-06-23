The head coach also hailed the leadership qualities the 31-year-old will bring to the Blues following his arrival on a two-year deal on Wednesday.

Pack became Pompey’s first summer signing as the Buckland boy and academy graduate sealed an emotional homecoming after 11 years away.

It’s understood the Fratton Park outfit fended off interest from a number of clubs in the EFL for his signature.

However, the midfielder’s love for the club was key in his decision to snub the advances of Bristol City, Shrewsbury and Derby County and return to his former Stomping ground.

It’s a move which has gone down well with Blues fans, with many hoping Pack’s return is a real statement of intent and one that will lead to other eye-catching signings during the transfer window.

And with Cowley knowing his first signing is a real crowd-pleaser, he’s hoping it will help galvanise the support behind the team even more, with that backing is a key part of the fabric at PO4.

Speaking to The News, the Blues boss said: ‘I’m delighted to get Marlon, it’s one we’ve been working on all summer.

‘He’s a Pompey boy and from the moment we met him we could feel and sense the feeling he had for the club and I think it’ll be a brilliant signing.

‘Off the pitch, so importantly, he has a feeling for the city which helps cement that connection between the players and supporters and he’ll bring real leadership to the group.

‘From the moment we knew he could be available we’ve been doing all we could to make it happen and we certainly pulled on his heartstrings.’

Pack’s arrival sees him added to an engine room which already contains Joe Morrell, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Louis Thompson and Jay Mingi.

It’s a department that proved one of the Blues’ strengths last season, particularly in the second half of the campaign as Morrell and Thompson formed a solid partnership in the middle of the park.

Extra competition, though, will enhance it even further, with Cowley a huge fan of the attributes Pack will bring to his set-up.

He added: ‘For us, we just think it’s a really good signing. Marlon’s a Pompey boy who's hardworking, resilient, determined, gritty and shares the same qualities as our supporters.

‘I think it’s great for us and we’re really excited to have him with us.

‘I think he ticks so many boxes for us. On the pitch, he’s a ball handler with a good range of passing. Defensively, his positioning is very intelligent and is able to stop counter attacks.