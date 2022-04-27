For many supporters last night’s victory over Wigan was their last sighting of the Manchester City loanee, with his final Pompey outing to come away at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Following his impressive displays this term, it’s expected the 20-year-old will either battle for Ederson’s understudy role in pre-season – or seek game time in a higher division.

This alone would leave the club searching for a new keeper this summer but with Ollie Webber yet to pen a new deal, it’s now a priority.

Finding someone capable of filling the void left by the Republic of Ireland internationally is no easy task, though, due to his immense ability with his hands and feet.

And Pompey’s head coach has a clear criteria the fresh face must meet.

He told The News: ‘It’s going to be a tough job for anyone because everyone’s going to be comparing him to Gavin, which is a completely unfair comparison because, for me, he will be world class.

‘I think for us, we like goalkeepers to have presence, and they can have presence in all different ways.

Danny Cowley has the task of replacing Gavin Bazunu this summer. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

‘They could be six foot five and be a man mountain, they could be really fast across their box, they could have brilliant communication skills.

‘We like them to be able to be good with their feet as well as their hands. For us, it’s just to find the best one that suits our game idea.’

Someone who will fancy their chances of replacing Bazunu is Alex Bass.

After finding chances limited during the first half of the season, he joined Bradford temporarily in January – where he’s made 19 appearances since.

And Cowley is set to give the 24-year-old an opportunity to claim first choice in pre-season.

He added: ‘Yes (he has every chance). We’re just open minded.

‘Alex’s loan during the second half of the season has been really good for him and he’ll definitely come back a better goalkeeper.