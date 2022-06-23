And he’s confident targets in that particular department will arrive sooner rather than later.

Heading into the opening day of pre-season training on Monday, the Blues head coach had no senior forwards in his ranks – which broke new ground for the 43-year-old.

At present, third-year scholar Dan Gifford represents the club’s only recognised option up front.

As a result, there’s an urgent need for Cowley to bolster his attacking ranks following the signing of Marlon Pack on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old free-transfer signing became the first new arrival at Fratton Park during the current transfer window, following his Cardiff exit.

It’s an addition to the spine of the team which Cowley thinks was necessary after Pompey finished last season in 10th position in League One.

Now he’s ready to strengthen the backbone of the side once again – with critical additions at the top end his main focus of attention.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley. Picture: Graham Hunt

Cowley told The News: ‘Hopefully it’s the start of things to come.

‘We’re starting to build a spine to the team but we need to add to the top end of the pitch, that’s obvious for everyone to see.

‘We’re clear on our game plan and idea, we’ve identified the players we would like to bring in and the club are working hard to make that happen.’

Since Cowley’s arrival at the club in March 2021, he’s overseen a complete overhaul of the attacking department.

Big-money signings John Marquis and Ellis Harrison were allowed to leave Pompey in January, as he looks to work with players better suited to his style of play.