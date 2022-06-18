The profile of strikers being targeted by Portsmouth detailed as wait for maiden acquisition continues

Third-year scholar Dan Gifford remains the Fratton Park outfit’s only out-and-out front man going into next week’s return to training – after loanees George Hirst and Tyler Walker returned to their parent clubs.

Aiden O’Brien is, also, yet to sign a new contract.

As a result, Danny Cowley is looking to reshape his attacking department once again on the south coast.

But what attributes is he looking for?

The first being a mobile target-man who can hold up the ball, but also make runs behind defences.

Kion Etete has been linked with a move to Pompey. Picture: Steve Bardens

And the second being a nimble striker with electric pace who can hurt teams on the counter-attack.

Cross said: ‘Pompey are looking for what Danny Cowley would describe as “two profiles of player” rather than all rolled into one.

‘Kion Etete is someone who is now firmly up the list of options, with Kyle Wootton going off to Stockport. He’s one they really like. He’s 6ft 3in but has a decent amount of mobility for a big man – so that’s one type of profile they’re looking at.

‘Someone with a physical presence who can be played up to and hopefully has enough mobility to threaten in-behind slightly as well.

‘One thing Danny Cowley has also spoken about continually is Pompey’s lack of pace going forward and an inability to break the lines.

‘He’s spoken about it on more than one occasion and I can just remember games where they were breaking out in numbers but they didn’t have the pace to beat their men.

‘Pompey don’t have that searing pace to break the lines and with Cowley often playing the counter-attacking game it’s really important.

‘That’s the other profile. Someone with pace who can break out quickly is key to the other profile of striker.

‘They then have to complement each other. So there is that in the mix as well, but they are kind of the two areas they’re looking in.’

At present, Pompey are biding their time in the transfer window with no new faces arriving at the club just yet.