Portsmouth boss defends Alex Milosevic absence - and explains why Marlon Pack was preferred at Millwall
The former Swedish international has been included in the Blues’ last two squads following his arrival on a free transfer a month ago.
However, the central defender has remained unused on the bench, failing to be introduced into the action against Blackburn and Millwall.
Marlon Pack was preferred as a substitute at The Den on Saturday, slotting in alongside Regan Poole in the centre of defence, with Connor Ogilvie reverting to left-back.
Pompey next head to Coventry on Wednesday night, seeking to end wretched away form which has produced 15 defeats in their 21 matches on the road in all competitions this term.
And with Conor Shaughnessy and Rob Atkinson still absent through injury, Mousinho is adamant Milosevic remains a first-team consideration.
Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Alex is really close.
‘Blackburn was a difficult one. First of all, we didn’t want to disrupt the back four going into the latter stages of the game when we were keeping a clean sheet.
‘That was the first match he was fit and available for in terms of where we look to get his physical markers from the mini pre-season he’s had. The first consideration was was that the right game to bring him on? We didn’t think so.
‘Against Millwall, with the physicality and aggression on display, just to throw Alex in from the cold, we didn’t necessarily want to do that. I’m sure he would have given a good crack at handling it, but that was my take at the time.
‘Hence we put Marlon on at the back trying to play a bit more because the second we went a bit more direct against Millwall, we didn’t have any joy. As soon as we did play after going a goal down, we looked a much different side.
‘But Alex is close, he has had another week’s worth of training, so he’s very, very close to coming in.’
Not played since November
Milosevic hasn’t played competitively since he started AIK’s 5-1 victory over Halmsted in November - representing their final match of Sweden’s 2024 season.
Having arrived at the start of March, the 33-year-old has replaced Ryley Towler on Pompey’s bench as defensive cover.
Now, with six matches remaining, the Fratton faithful are hoping to catch their first glimpse of the 6ft 4in centre-half in action.
Mousinho added: ‘He was considered (coming on) against Millwall, it was just a case of all of those things that I said there and the fact that, at that point, one thing we hadn’t done particularly well through the entire game was play any football.
‘At half-time, we had spoken about splitting and playing a bit more, not necessarily to try to break a side down and play through the lines, but just to invite the extra pass because of how aggressive Millwall were, then to go beyond.
‘We did that much, much when it got to the 70th minute. After conceding the first goal, I thought we played really well to equalise - and Marlon was a big part of that with his calming influence at the back.’
