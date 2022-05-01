Portsmouth boss fires recruitment warning as he calls for hierarchy to deliver deals for Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City duo

And he stressed the onus is now on the Blues board to make that happen as he turned his attention to a busy summer of recruitment work.

Pompey ended the season in disappointing fashion with a 4-1 thumping at Sheffield Wednesday on the final day.

That blip came at the end of powerful form over the final months, with just two defeats from the final 17 games before the Hillsborough disappointment.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley believes that run shows Pompey have a foundation to build on, but only if those players at the club remain moving forward

He said: ‘It’s not straightforward and it won’t be easy.

‘We’ve been in this division for a long time, we haven’t been able to get out of it to this point and it’s only getting stronger.

‘This team in 18 games has taken 35 points, so if we want to be competitive we need to keep it together.

Danny Cowley

‘That’s the truth, we’re Portsmouth and we need to try to keep it together.

‘Whether that’s by signing the players who have been on loan permanently or loaning those players, either way that will help us. Then we need to add to it.

‘We need to add depth, and I’d like to think we’d be able to do it.

‘We understand how recruitment works. It’s one way identifying the players - it’s another thing signing them.’

With 12 players out of contract and five loans coming to a close, Pompey currently have 10 men contracted for next term.

Two of the players who return to their parent clubs are George Hirst and Hayden Carter, after impressive temporary stays at Fratton Park.

Cowley underlined it’s imperative Pompey do all they can to ensure both men are in his squad next term.

And after making his recommendations to the board, it’s now over to them to make it happen.

Cowley added: ‘Of course (we need to be fighting to keep them), 100 per cent.

‘We’ve identified that we would love to keep them.

‘So ultimately it then gets passed on to the next person to make it happen.